Pittsfield: St. Luke's Alumni offer nursing scholarships

The St. Luke's Alumni Association is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The Alumni Association will be awarding several scholarships to college students who have been attending college in pursuit of a degree in the nursing field, whether an associate degree, a baccalaureate, a master's degree, or a nurse practitioner program.
An applicant must be in good standing and have completed at least one year of college in a nursing program by the end of the current academic year.
St. Luke's School of Nursing closed in 1974 but the Alumni Association has remained active by supporting the scholarship fund as well as other endeavors. These scholarships are funded by members' dues, donations and other bequests.
Although relatives of dues-paying members of the Alumni are given preference, this is not a prerequisite, and other nursing students are encouraged to apply.
For further information and/or an application form, contact Linda Vuillemot Murphy at 413-499-0278 or lynnana@aol.com. Application deadline is May 20.