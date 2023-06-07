<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: St. Stan's Church to share fundraising plan

The St. Stanislaus Kostka Preservation Committee invites St. John Paul II parishioners and the public to attend a "30 minute" presentation on a fundraising plan at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

The Preservation Committee was formed to address an engineering report ordered by the diocese in 2019 and to develop a fundraising plan which was presented to Bishop William Byrne in January.

Those in attendance can offer comments and ask questions during a listening session  immediately following the fundraising presentation.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

