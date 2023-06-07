Adams: St. Stan's Church to share fundraising plan

The St. Stanislaus Kostka Preservation Committee invites St. John Paul II parishioners and the public to attend a "30 minute" presentation on a fundraising plan at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
The Preservation Committee was formed to address an engineering report ordered by the diocese in 2019 and to develop a fundraising plan which was presented to Bishop William Byrne in January.
Those in attendance can offer comments and ask questions during a listening session immediately following the fundraising presentation.