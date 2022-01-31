The Stamford School, serving prekindergarten to grade 8 students, will mark Leo Ethier Week at the school from Feb. 7-11.
Ethier worked as a teacher and principal of Stamford School for 34 years, from 1972 until his death in 2006. In addition to his many years of service to the school, Ethier served as an officer of the Stamford Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years, a Cub Scout leader, assistant civil defense director, and a Community Library Planning Committee member, all in his hometown of Stamford.
The weeklong celebration was planned specifically to encompass Feb. 8, the date on which Ethier was born in 1947, and the same day he died in 2006. Students will learn about Ethier’s life and contributions to the community and engage in activities that honor the school’s history, the goal-focused persistence Ethier encouraged among students, the kindness he exemplified, and the cross-grade collaborations he promoted while principal, a unique hallmark of the school.
Because there are no biographies or websites about Ethier, members of the community are invited to share their memories, stories and experiences by completing an online form, "Memories of Mr. Ethier" available at stamfordschool.org.