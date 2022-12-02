Adams: Stand-up comedians performing at Bounti-Fare

North Adams resident and touring comedian Charlie Nadler is hosting a live comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave.
Featured comedians include Shafi Hossain of Kevin Hart's LOL Network and The Comedy Cellar in New York, and Nickelodeon writer Eion Falance, who has appeared in clubs across New England and New York City.
Visit tinyurl.com/3peu2aky to purchase tickets.
Dinner reservations before the show can be made by calling the restaurant at 413-743-0193. Drinks will be available at the restaurant bar before and during the show.