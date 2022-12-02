<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Stand-up comedians performing at Bounti-Fare

North Adams resident and touring comedian Charlie Nadler is hosting a live comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave.

Featured comedians include Shafi Hossain of Kevin Hart's LOL Network and The Comedy Cellar in New York, and Nickelodeon writer Eion Falance, who has appeared in clubs across New England and New York City.

Visit tinyurl.com/3peu2aky to purchase tickets.

Dinner reservations before the show can be made by calling the restaurant at 413-743-0193. Drinks will be available at the restaurant bar before and during the show.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

