Berkshire County: Senator Mark sets staff office hours

State Sen. Paul W. Mark's staff will be conducting office hours in five locations in Berkshire County in August.
Residents of any of the 57 municipalities in the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Hampshire Senate District are encouraged to visit one of the following locations to ask for assistance with issues involving any state agency or to share ideas on current or potential state legislation. Appointments are not needed.
Adams: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Aug. 1 and 22, at Town Hall, 8 Park St.
Dalton: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
Great Barrington: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Aug. 7 and 21, at Town Hall, 334 Main St.
North Adams: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 1 and 22, at the MCLA Alumni Relations Building, 228 East Main St.