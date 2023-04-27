Berkshire County: Senator Mark sets staff office hours

State Sen. Paul W. Mark announces that his staff will be conducting office hours in five locations in Berkshire County in May.
Mark's constituents are encouraged to visit one of the following locations to ask for assistance with issues involving any state agency or to share ideas on current or potential state legislation. Appointments are not needed.
Adams: 9 a.m. to noon May 2 and 16, Town Hall, 8 Park St.
Dalton: 1 to 3 p.m. May 1, Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
Great Barrington: 9 a.m. to noon May 1 and 15, Town Hall, 334 Main St.
North Adams: 1 to 4 p.m. May 2 and 16, MCLA Alumni Relations Building, 228 East Main St.
Pittsfield: 9 a.m. to noon May 10, 11, 24 and 25, 773 Tyler St.