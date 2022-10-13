Flying Cloud Institute will lead a free night of hands-on science and arts exploration for students in grades K-8 and their families from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hancock Shaker Village.
This is the third STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Challenge Night led by FCI, with support from the Berkshire STEM Pipeline and Hancock Shaker Village. The event coincides with Massachusetts' fifth annual STEM Week.
Students and their families will spend the evening problem-solving together in ways that involve exploring, tinkering and creating. No registration is required. In addition, prizes will be raffled off to families.
To become a community sponsor or donate items to this event, contact Angela Parker at 413- 645-3058 or visit flyingcloudInstitute.org for the sign-up form.