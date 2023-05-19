Berkshire County: Expect traffic delays during Steel Rail Races

The MountainOne Steel Rail Races will be held on Sunday, May 21, on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.
The event includes a marathon, half marathon and 8K distance on the bike path starting and finishing in Pittsfield while covering the distance to the end of the trail in Adams and back.
Runners will be crossing Route 8, Church Street and Harbor Road in Cheshire, and Harmony, Depot, Hoosac, and Cook streets in Adams.
The Route 8 Connector Road will be closed to through traffic. Expected traffic delays along Route 8 will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The races sponsored by MountainOne and produced by Berkshire Running Foundation and proceeds from the race will go to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail maintenance and expansion. Race organizers have almost 500 runners registered, which is the race capacity.
For information on the event, contact Race Director Shiobbean Lemme at director@berkshirerun.org.