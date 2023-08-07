Austerlitz, N.Y.: Steepletop announces Open Day weekends

The Millay Society at Steepletop is hosting two Open Day weekends, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 12 and 13 and Oct. 7 and 8. Steepletop is located at 440 East Hill Road.
Guests will be welcome to wander through poet Edna St. Vincent Millay’s gardens and fields, to explore the Poetry Trail that leads to the Millay family gravesites, and to bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds.
House tours of Millay’s home, which were available for a limited number of ticket holders, are sold out for both weekends. Grounds and picnic passes are still available for both days of both weekends.
Steepletop grounds will be open to ticketed guests; tickets will also be available on site.
The Steepletop Gift Shop will be open during these days and The Jackson Gallery in the Tamarack Visitors Center will feature the exhibition “Edna St. Vincent Millay: Through Their Eyes.” This collection of artifacts presents depictions of Millay by others throughout her life and career.
To purchase tickets, visit millay.org.