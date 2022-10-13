Steepletop, the former home of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, was selected as one of four grant recipients in a new partnership, the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trust, that focuses on protecting forests and combating climate change.
The nonprofit Millay Society noted that this action by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will enable them to protect and preserve their 200-acre property for the future.
Leading up to the decision, the Society worked closely with the New York State Land Trust, Scenic Hudson, based in Poughkeepsie.
By granting a conservation easement to the DEC, the Millay Society has ensured that Steepletop’s lands, consisting of mixed northern hardwood forest, wetlands and open meadows — the largest single holding in the Harvey Mountain State Forest — will be protected in their natural state in perpetuity.