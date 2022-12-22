<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Screening, discussion with 'Avatar' actor

The Crandell Theatre will welcome actor Stephen Lang, best known for playing Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s "Avatar," on stage for a special Q&A session following a screening of the newly released sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The talk will begin at 10:15 p.m.

In this rare, behind-the-scenes look at the 3D blockbuster, Lang and film historian Peter Biskind, FilmColumbia co-executive director, will discuss Lang's recurring role in the "Avatar" universe and how he and his fellow actors prepared for and shot Cameron’s latest installment.

Lang will also be signing a limited number of "Avatar: The Way of Water" theatrical posters for sale.

The film is playing at the Crandell for an extended engagement through Jan. 12, with two daily showtimes at 3 and 7 p.m. during the holiday break.  

Reserve tickets for the Dec. 29 screening and Q&A at crandelltheatre.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

