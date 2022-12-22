Chatham, N.Y.: Screening, discussion with 'Avatar' actor

The Crandell Theatre will welcome actor Stephen Lang, best known for playing Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s "Avatar," on stage for a special Q&A session following a screening of the newly released sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The talk will begin at 10:15 p.m.
In this rare, behind-the-scenes look at the 3D blockbuster, Lang and film historian Peter Biskind, FilmColumbia co-executive director, will discuss Lang's recurring role in the "Avatar" universe and how he and his fellow actors prepared for and shot Cameron’s latest installment.
Lang will also be signing a limited number of "Avatar: The Way of Water" theatrical posters for sale.
The film is playing at the Crandell for an extended engagement through Jan. 12, with two daily showtimes at 3 and 7 p.m. during the holiday break.
Reserve tickets for the Dec. 29 screening and Q&A at crandelltheatre.org.