Lenox: Vladeck, Greenhouse discuss Supreme Court

The Lenox Library and The Bookstore will collaborate to present acclaimed legal scholar Stephen Vladeck in conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winner Linda Greenhouse at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Lenox Library, 18 Main St. No registration is required.
In his New York Times bestseller, "The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic," Vladeck exposes the Supreme Court’s increasing use of unsigned, unexplained orders to change the law — all behind closed doors.
In her most recent book, "Justice on the Brink: A Requiem for the Supreme Court," Greenhouse recounts the 12 months when the court turned its back on its legacy and traditions, abandoning any effort to stay above and separate from politics.
Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Information: Lenox Library at 413-637-0197 or The Bookstore at 413-637-3390.