Stephentown, N.Y.: Art Guild hosting floral arranging workshop

The Stephentown Art Guild will host “Winter Blooms: Flower Arranging Fundamentals with Linda Hursa" from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Town Hall on Grange Hall Road.
Hursa, longtime floral artist and owner of Angels Trumpet Flowers & Gifts in New Lebanon, will teach participants how to create a winter flower arrangement. The workshop is appropriate for ages 12 and up
Materials will be provided for the class, which costs $55 per person. Participants are asked to bring their own floral shears or household scissors.
Space is limited to 15 students. Registration is required by Wednesday, Feb. 15, at tinyurl.com/2p8r4kn6.