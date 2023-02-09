<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stephentown, N.Y.: Art Guild hosting floral arranging workshop

The Stephentown Art Guild will host “Winter Blooms: Flower Arranging Fundamentals with Linda Hursa" from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Town Hall on Grange Hall Road.

Hursa, longtime floral artist and owner of Angels Trumpet Flowers & Gifts in New Lebanon, will teach participants how to create a winter flower arrangement. The workshop is appropriate for ages 12 and up

Materials will be provided for the class, which costs $55 per person. Participants are asked to bring their own floral shears or household scissors.

Space is limited to 15 students. Registration is required by Wednesday, Feb. 15, at tinyurl.com/2p8r4kn6.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

