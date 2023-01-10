The Stephentown Art Guild will host “Book Bound: A Journal Making Workshop with Michael Vincent Bushy” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Town Hall on Grange Hall Road.
Bushy, a Pittsfield-based artisan and educator who specializes in bookbinding, printmaking and leather work, will teach participants how to craft their own journals to keep or give as gifts.
The workshop is appropriate for ages 14 and up. Materials will be provided for the class, which costs $55 per person. Registration is required by Jan. 14.
Participants will learn how to fold, nest, stitch, and embellish a leather-bound or vegan journal. Previous artisanal experience isn’t required. The workshop will also include a snack break.