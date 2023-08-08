Stephentown, N.Y.: Fire Department hosting car show

The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Stephentown Fire Hall, 35 Grange Hall Road.
The show features antique autos, classic cars, antique tractors, hot rods, and antique fire trucks, plus food, vendors and raffles.
The entry fee for vehicles is $15. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded.
Vendors are also welcome; tables are available for $20. Walk-ins and spectators enter for free, but a donation is suggested.
To reserve a vendor table, email stephentownfiredepartment@gmail.com.
Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20.