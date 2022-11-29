Stephentown, N.Y.: Historical Society sets holiday potluck

The Stephentown Historical Society will hold its holiday potluck dinner at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.
Bring a main course, side dish or dessert large enough to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Instead of a gift exchange, a monetary collection will be taken to support the Stephentown Food Pantry.
Elizabeth Goodermote will tell about “Christmas Songs of the Past.” The society will elect officers and board members at the meeting.
All meetings are free and open to the public. The building is handicapped accessible. Information: 518-733-0010.