Stephentown, N.Y.: Fundraisers to benefit Historical Society, church

A car wash and garden/bake sale to benefit the Stephentown Historical Society and Stephentown Federated Church SonShiners, respectively, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the New Scrub Board Laundromat and Car Wash, 15808 NY Route 22

For $20, patrons can have their car washed ($10), dried by hand ($5) and receive six raffle tickets ($5) for a chance to win half of a 50/50 raffle. 

The Historical Society will also be exhibiting various historical albums, historical society merchandise and memorabilia and a new line of “Only Stephentown on Earth” T-shirts.

The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

