Eric Durr will give an illustrated talk, "Unknown D-Day," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road, for the Stephentown Historical Society.
Durr, a retired Army officer who served for 28 years in the Army, Army Reserve and New York Army National Guard, will bring to light some little known details of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, telephone 518-733-0010.