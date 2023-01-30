Stephentown, N.Y.: Historical Society holding talk on Freedom Riders

The Stephentown Historical Society will mark Black History Month with a talk about the Freedom Riders of the 1960s by local resident Gerry Robinson at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.
Robinson was an organizer for civil rights with the NAACP and the Black Unitarian Universalist Caucus in his home state of Kansas.
The late Albert Gordon of Stephentown was one of these Freedom Riders, activists who set out on buses bound for southern states to desegregate bus terminals and other public facilities.
The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, telephone 518-733-0010.