Stephentown, N.Y.: Historical Society holding talk on Freedom Riders

The Stephentown Historical Society will mark Black History Month with a talk about the Freedom Riders of the 1960s by local resident Gerry Robinson at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.

Robinson was an organizer for civil rights with the NAACP and the Black Unitarian Universalist Caucus in his home state of Kansas.

The late Albert Gordon of Stephentown was one of these Freedom Riders, activists who set out on buses bound for southern states to desegregate bus terminals and other public facilities.

The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, telephone 518-733-0010.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

