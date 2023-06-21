Stephentown, N.Y.: Annual strawberry festival slated June 25

Strawberry shortcake will be the star at the 41st annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by the Stephentown Historical Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Gardner’s Ice Cream and Coffee Shoppe, 15879 NY Route 22.
Fresh strawberries will be served on a choice of sponge cake or homemade biscuits with whipped cream, or add ice cream for "the works."
Homemade strawberry rhubarb pies will also be available for purchase. Visitors can view various historical albums, T-shirts and other Historical Society memorabilia.
Information: 732-841-3457 or 518-733-5923.