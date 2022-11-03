Stephentown, N.Y.: Women in military illustrated talk

The Stephentown Historical Society will host an illustrated talk by retired Lt. Col. Diana Clark on the roles of women in the United States military at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.
Clark’s historical perspective will include women serving alongside men in combat since the Revolutionary War, slowly gaining equality in access to military academies, training, recognition, and promotions in the military.
She will give a personal account of her experiences in Iraq and Africa in the Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves as a critical care field nurse and as a flight nurse/medical crew director.
The program is free. Directions: 518-733-0010.