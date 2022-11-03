<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephentown, N.Y.: Women in military illustrated talk

The Stephentown Historical Society will host an illustrated talk by retired Lt. Col. Diana Clark on the roles of women in the United States military at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.

Clark’s historical perspective will include women serving alongside men in combat since the Revolutionary War, slowly gaining equality in access to military academies, training, recognition, and promotions in the military.

She will give a personal account of her experiences in Iraq and Africa in the Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves as a critical care field nurse and as a flight nurse/medical crew director.

The program is free. Directions: 518-733-0010.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all