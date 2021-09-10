The Berry Patch is hosting a free berry production workshop in collaboration with Cornell University from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The Berry Patch is located at 15589 NY-22. The workshop is sponsored by New York State Berry Growers Association.
Designed for the commercial berry grower, this free workshop will give farmers up-to-date tools and techniques for monitoring for the invasive pest, spotted wing drosophila. The workshop features hands-on demonstrations, presentations and a Q&A session with a variety of experts.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/4wakhx3c.