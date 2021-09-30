Isabel Krebs will give an illustrated talk, "A Child POW — Three Years in a Japanese Concentration Camp," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Town Hall, 26 Grange Hall Road. The talk is a program of the Stephentown Historical Society.
Krebs was interned, along with her parents, as an enemy alien after the Japanese captured Manila, in the Philippines, in 1942. Captured when she was 7, she will present a child's view of the prisoner experience as well as her adult analysis.
Attendees must wear masks. The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, call 518-733-0010.