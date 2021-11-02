Town Historian Pat Flint will give an illustrated talk, "The Vanderbilt Hotel and Downtown Stephentown," for the Stephentown Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Town Hall, 26 Grange Hall Road.

Flint will relate tales of events held at the hotel and its bar, which opened in 1871, and highlight other Main Street businesses during Stephentown’s “railroad era.”

Brass holiday ornaments of the Vanderbilt House Hotel that were created for the Historical Society will be for sale.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, no refreshments will be served and attendees must wear masks. The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. Directions: 518-733-0010.

