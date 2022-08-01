Charles Cahoon, president of the North Adams (Mass.) Historical Society, will give an illustrated talk on the Hoosac Tunnel at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Stephentown Historical Society's Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.
The tunnel, a straight run of 4.75 miles between North Adams and the Massachusetts town of Florida, is the longest active railroad tunnel east of the Rockies. The construction of the tunnel took nearly 25 years and cost the lives of 196 workers. The first train chugged through the tunnel in 1875.
The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, call 518-733-0010.