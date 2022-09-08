Canaan Town Historian Dodie Gearing will give an illustrated talk on the history of the Berkshire Farm for Boys at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Stephentown Historical Society's Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.
In 1886, Catherine Burnham’s love for children and family motivated her to persuade husband Frederick to donate 580 acres of land and buildings for what she believed was a great cause. The former Shaker community in Canaan became the Burnham Industrial Farm, a refuge for what were then called “wayward boys.”
The Farm has had several names since its founding and is now Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth, a large state-wide social service agency serving more than 2,000 children and families every day.
For directions, call 518-733-0010.