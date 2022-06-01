Mike Companion and members of the Second Continental Artillery will give a talk and demonstration on "Weaponry in the Revolutionary War" for the Stephentown Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.

The Second Continental Artillery is the Color Guard for the Saratoga Battle Chapter of the Sons of the Revolution. The uniformed group will be showing muskets and artillery pieces and explaining their use in such key battles as the 1777 victory at Saratoga, often referred to as the "turning point of the Revolution."

Some of the program will be outdoors, weather permitting. The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. Directions: 518-733-0010.

