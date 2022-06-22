Stephentown Historical Society's 40th annual Strawberry Festival fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Gardner’s Ice Cream and Coffee Shoppe, 15879 NY Route 22.
Fresh strawberries will be served on a choice of sponge cake or homemade biscuits with whipped cream, or add ice cream for “the works.” Homemade strawberry rhubarb pies will also be available for purchase; choose “a la mode” or take home a whole pie.
Historical albums, T-shirts, and other Historical Society memorabilia will be on view. Information: 732-841-3457 or 518-733-5923.