The Stephentown Historical Society will hold a holiday gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Town Hall, 26 Grange Hall Road. A local vintner will talk about wine making in New York.
Because of increased COVID incidence, there will be no refreshments and attendees must wear masks. The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible.
The SHS requests a donation of nonperishable items such as bar soap, dish detergent, peanut butter, coffee, or canned fruit for the Stephentown Food Pantry.
The brass ornaments of the Vanderbilt House Hotel will be available for purchase. These and other SHS items are also for sale at the Heritage Center on Garfield Road from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays in December.
Information: 518-733-0010.