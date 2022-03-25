The Stephentown Library will host a presentation on “Women in the Military: A History” by retired Air Force Reserves Lt. Col. Diana Clark at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in person at the library with a virtual option for those wishing to join at home.
Clark will give a historical perspective of the roles that women have played in the military and will give a personal account of her experiences in the Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves.
Register online at stephentownlibrary.org. A link to the virtual session will be sent the day before the program. Call 518-733-5750 with questions.