Educator and World War II historian Greig Seidor will offer a two-part class on "The Battle of Britain: How the British Developed and Employed an Air Defense System to Defeat the German Luftwaffe in 1940" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 31 and April 7, on Zoom.
Presented in partnership with the Stephentown Memorial Library, this interactive class will feature little-known details about the battle on more than 100 illustrated slides.
The class is free and open to the public. For more information or to register for the class, visit stephentownlibrary.org or call 518-733-5750.