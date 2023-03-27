<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephentown, N.Y.: Historical Society lecture on town's early doctors

Stephentown town historian Pat Flint will give a talk on Stephentown doctors at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.

Stephentown's early doctors included veterans of the Revolutionary War, an early promoter of inoculation against smallpox and a jailed Anti-Rent War leader. Dr. Antoinette Russell practiced in more modern times and volunteered for medical recovery efforts in Serbia after World War I before returning to Stephentown to complete her career.

The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, call 518-733-0010.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all