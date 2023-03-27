Stephentown, N.Y.: Historical Society lecture on town's early doctors

Stephentown town historian Pat Flint will give a talk on Stephentown doctors at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road.
Stephentown's early doctors included veterans of the Revolutionary War, an early promoter of inoculation against smallpox and a jailed Anti-Rent War leader. Dr. Antoinette Russell practiced in more modern times and volunteered for medical recovery efforts in Serbia after World War I before returning to Stephentown to complete her career.
The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For directions, call 518-733-0010.