Stephentown, N.Y.: Library receives grant from Stewart’s Shops

Stephentown Memorial Library Children's Room

The Stephentown Memorial Library was awarded a $1,500 grant from Stewart’s Shops to help make the Children’s Room more accessible to a range of children with different physical needs.

 Photo provided by Stephentown Memorial Library

The Stephentown Memorial Library received a $1,500 grant from Stewart’s Shops to help create a more accessible Children’s Room at the library.

Taylor Meyer, who is working toward her master’s degree in education, spearheaded the project which was part of a class assignment. The project’s goal was to collaborate with a librarian to determine the strengths and needs of the library's children's section, while focusing on the diversity of needs of the population.

Working together with Library Director Kim Roppolo, Meyer was able to assess the SML Children’s Room and create a plan to update seating and table space to make the room more accessible to a range of children with different physical needs.

With the sponsorship of the project by Stewart’s Shops, Meyer and Roppolo were able to update the Children’s Room with flexible seating and a movable table.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

