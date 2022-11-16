<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stephentown, N.Y.: Parade, tree lighting to kick off season

The Stephentown Lighted Parade and tree lighting will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The parade, featuring lighted tractors, side-by-sides, floats, fire trucks, cars, and marching groups, will begin at 5:30 p.m. from the Fire Hall, 35 Grange Hall Road, and proceed to Route 43 and Veterans Park for the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Popcorn and hot cocoa will be available at the Stephentown Fire Station on NY-43 where  donations of unwrapped toys for the annual Toy Drive will be accepted.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

