Stephentown, N.Y.: Retired Air Force veteran to deliver lecture

Veterans of the Stephentown Area LLC announce a lecture by retired Air Force Lt. Col. Diana Clark at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Fire Hall, 35 Grange Hall Road.

Clark's lecture topic is "From the Gates of Hell to Home — Evacuation of the Wounded." Her talk is free and open to the public. 

A flight nurse/medical crew director with the Air Force Reserve, Clark completed 16 combat air evacuation missions during the period of intense fighting at Fallujah and Mosul and earned the prestigious Air Medal for single acts of heroism and/or meritorious achievement.

Clark later served in the Washington, D.C., area coordinating air evacuation support.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

