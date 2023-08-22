Stephentown, N.Y.: SVFD hosting free moving screening

The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department has issued a call for volunteers to help the department continue to respond to emergencies in the community.
To demonstrate the critical role volunteer fire departments play across the country, the SVFD will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat," at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Stephentown Fire Hall, 35 Grange Hall Road.
The SVFD relies solely on volunteers. Volunteer firefighters are a diverse group from all walks of life, in all age groups, with many different talents and interests. Visit svfd1.org to learn more.