Norman Rockwell Museum and the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice will present "Art for Justice," a panel discussion, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom.

By juxtaposing iconic images created by Norman Rockwell and reimagined for the 21st Century by Pops Peterson, this discussion will explore how art, even through a single image, can elicit an immediate understanding of injustice and help lay the groundwork for conversation, a social reckoning and ultimately, change.

RSVP at nrm.org/events.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.