Norman Rockwell Museum and the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice will present "Art for Justice," a panel discussion, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom.
By juxtaposing iconic images created by Norman Rockwell and reimagined for the 21st Century by Pops Peterson, this discussion will explore how art, even through a single image, can elicit an immediate understanding of injustice and help lay the groundwork for conversation, a social reckoning and ultimately, change.
RSVP at nrm.org/events.