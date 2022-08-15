The Norman Rockwell Museum's fourth annual Art of Brewing festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the museum, 9 Glendale Road.
The event celebrates the illustration work that has become a part of the craft brewing industry's cans and bottles. Over a dozen breweries, cideries and seltzer manufacturers will be providing samples of their drinks and offering products for purchase.
Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase food from local food truck vendors, view current and past label art from the brewers, see the summer’s featured exhibits in the galleries, and enjoy music and lawn games.
Tickets cost $20 for members, $35 for non-members, and a valid ID with proof of age is required to participate in the beer tasting.