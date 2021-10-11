The Austen Riggs Center will present a free virtual screening of the documentary "Orchestrating Change" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, to celebrate the work of Executive Producers/Directors Margie Friedman and Barbara Multer-Wellin, winners of the 2021 Austen Riggs Erikson Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media.
"Orchestrating Change" is a film about Me2/Orchestra, the world’s only orchestra created by and for people living with mental illness.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/h69bsstm.