The Austen Riggs Center will host a virtual roundtable discussion from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, to celebrate the work of Margie Friedman and Barbara Multer-Wellin, winners of the 2021 Austen Riggs Erikson Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media.
Friedman and Multer-Wellin are the executive producers and directors of "Orchestrating Change," a film about Me2/Orchestra, the world’s only orchestra created by and for people living with mental illness.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/h69bsstm. Two days prior to the event, registrants will receive a password-protected link that will allow them to view the film.