Berkshire Botanical Garden will present its ecology lecture series in partnership with Tower Hill Botanic Garden from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 2 to 23, online.

Topics include "Iconic Birds of Massachusetts and their Habitat" on Feb. 2; "Building Healthy Soil in Harmony with Nature," Feb. 9; "Invasive and Non-Native Plants," Feb. 16; and "Wildflowers of Massachusetts," Feb.  23.

Recordings of the lectures will be available for one month.

To register for the complete series or individual lecture, visit berkshirebotanical.org/events.

