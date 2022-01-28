Berkshire Botanical Garden will present its ecology lecture series in partnership with Tower Hill Botanic Garden from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 2 to 23, online.
Topics include "Iconic Birds of Massachusetts and their Habitat" on Feb. 2; "Building Healthy Soil in Harmony with Nature," Feb. 9; "Invasive and Non-Native Plants," Feb. 16; and "Wildflowers of Massachusetts," Feb. 23.
Recordings of the lectures will be available for one month.
To register for the complete series or individual lecture, visit berkshirebotanical.org/events.