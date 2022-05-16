Berkshire Lyric's annual Young Singer’s Concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.
The free concert will feature Melodious Accord, Lyric’s select ensemble for high school girls, in a program of choral music for women’s chorus and will include the premier of two works by Anson Olds, Lyric’s composer in residence.
The Berkshire Lyric Choral Scholars will be performing several solo songs by composers including Brahms, Schubert, Purcell, Britten, Barber, and Marcello. This group of high school vocalists are on full scholarship and also sing with the 85-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus.
In advance of its May 29 Mozart Requiem Masterworks concert at Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood in Lenox, Berkshire Lyric Artistic Director Jack Brown will present a free online Zoom lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, from his music studio in Stockbridge.
The 90-minute lecture will explore the background of this famous last work of Mozart as well as Brahms' rarely heard "Song of Destiny," also on the May 29 concert program.
Visit berkshirelyric.org to register for the pre-concert Zoom lecture and to purchase May 29 concert tickets in advance.