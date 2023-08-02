Stockbridge: SBA annual meeting slated Aug. 5

The Stockbridge Bowl Association will hold its annual meeting 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox. The meeting is open to the public. Sign in starts at 10:30 a.m.
SBA President Pat Kennelly will discuss current strategies for improving the condition of the lake and its surrounding lands, Bullard Woods and Kwuniikwat Island.
Lenox Library historian Amy Lafave and Kripalu Cultural Ambassador Kevin "Moose" Foran will share the history of Shadowbrook aka Kripalu.
Come early to walk The Mount's grounds and new trail system and view the outdoor sculpture installation and gardens.