Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces the continuation of half-price admission to all Berkshire County residents every weekend through Oct. 23.
This discount program, begun in May, is supported by the Mass Humanities “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan” grants.
Either grounds-only or guided tour tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the site for $5 grounds-only, $10 grounds and buildings; all children under 13 receive free admission. Proof of Berkshire County residency is required.
This discount is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with guided tours of the studio leaving from the Admissions Desk at 11 a.m., noon, 1, and 2 p.m. Self-guided touring is available from 3 to 5 p.m.
Chesterwood is open to the public from Thursday to Monday through Oct. 24. Information: chesterwood.org.