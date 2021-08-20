The Cantilena Chamber Choir will present a concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in the Chinese Garden at Naumkeag, the Trustees property at 5 Prospect Hill Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The program will include the choir's best music from the past few seasons, including music by Billings, Brahms, Alice Parker, new music by Stephen Paulus, and spiritual selections from the Martin Luther King concert series.
Patrons are limited to 75 to allow for three feet distancing between individual or family pairs. The distance from the performers is at least 25 feet or more.
Concert tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at cantilenachoir.org. Purchasers will be sent further instructions on seating, parking, etc., immediately following each sale.
The concert is cosponsored by The Trustees and the Stockbridge Cultural Council. For more information, call 518-791-0185 or email satbchoir@yahoo.com.