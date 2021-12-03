Stockbridge Festival Chorus will resume offering live indoor concerts with its Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.
The music includes works by John Rutter, Philip Stopford, John Gardner, Bob Chilcott, and Peter Warlock. Tracy Wilson is conductor. The chorus will be accompanied by pianist Bob Logan and organist Ed Lawrence. The concert is one hour in length.
Admission is a recommended $20 for adults, $10 for members of local community choirs, free for children age 18 and under. Tickets can only be purchased at the door. The audience will be limited to 150; early arrival is recommended for first come, distanced seating.
Masks are required for all. The church sanctuary is handicap accessible. For more information, call 413-298-3137.