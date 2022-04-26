The 40-voice Stockbridge Festival Chorus will present its spring concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at First Congregational Church.
The all-American program includes works by Copland, Thompson, Hurd, Parker, Hogan, Wilberg, and Sametz, and two premieres by local composers Steve Murray and Anson Olds.
Admission at the door is $20 for adults, $10 for members of local choruses, and free for students age 18 and under.
A section of the handicap-accessible sanctuary is set aside for anyone who prefers to remain masked and distanced. The concert will also be livestreamed on the church’s website, stockbridgeucc.org.
For more information, call 413-298-3137.