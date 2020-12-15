St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting three events this month to lift holiday spirits that may have been dampened by the nine-month Covid-19 pandemic. All are open to the public.
Through Christmas, the public is invited to come into the church to write hopeful messages on star-shaped ornaments and hang them on the Tree of Hope located in the church yard across from the Red Lion Inn on Main Street.
Oakes & Smith will premiere a free public concert from the church at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The duo has performed holiday concerts in St. Paul’s for the past two years and all have been sold out. The concert will be posted on several platforms; access links through stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Finally, parishioners and the public are invited to experience the beauty of St. Paul’s historic interior, which will be decorated for the holiday season with pine boughs, candles and special lighting. The church will be open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Dec. 21 to 26. A member of the vestry will be on hand each night to ensure all safety measures are followed as people enter the church.