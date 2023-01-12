<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Community Preservation Committee slates public hearing

The Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee will hold a public informational hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Town Offices.

The Committee invites comments on the needs, possibilities and resources of the town regarding community preservation. It will also answer questions on its mission, guidelines and the protocol for submitting proposals.

The Committee's purpose is to oversee disbursements from the Community Preservation Fund. The Committee is tasked with making recommendations to Town Meeting, which must approve all expenditures. 

The Committee will be reviewing projects with the objective of helping Stockbridge to  create/sustain affordable housing; restore historic buildings and sites; enhance outdoor recreation; protect open spaces through the acquisition of land in fee or of development rights and/or to create conservation areas. Priority will be given to “green” projects.

Copies of the Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee Request for Proposals and submission guidelines may be obtained at Selectmen’s office at Town Hall or on the town website, townofstockbridge.com.

The deadline for submission is noon Friday, Feb. 10.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

