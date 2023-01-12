Stockbridge: Community Preservation Committee slates public hearing

The Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee will hold a public informational hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Town Offices.
The Committee invites comments on the needs, possibilities and resources of the town regarding community preservation. It will also answer questions on its mission, guidelines and the protocol for submitting proposals.
The Committee's purpose is to oversee disbursements from the Community Preservation Fund. The Committee is tasked with making recommendations to Town Meeting, which must approve all expenditures.
The Committee will be reviewing projects with the objective of helping Stockbridge to create/sustain affordable housing; restore historic buildings and sites; enhance outdoor recreation; protect open spaces through the acquisition of land in fee or of development rights and/or to create conservation areas. Priority will be given to “green” projects.
Copies of the Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee Request for Proposals and submission guidelines may be obtained at Selectmen’s office at Town Hall or on the town website, townofstockbridge.com.
The deadline for submission is noon Friday, Feb. 10.