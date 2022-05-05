The Board of Music of First Congregational Church, in partnership with artistic adviser Carl Shuster, will present violinist Yevgeny Kutik and baritone Benjamin Luxon in “The Reflected Voice: Music for Violin and Spoken Word" at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.
The concert will feature two works by British composer Richard Pantcheff: the U.S. premiere of "To Autumn" featuring British poetry on the theme of autumn, and the world premiere of New England Elegy, with a text by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Kutik will also perform Bach's works for solo violin.
The texts will be narrated by Luxon, world-renowned baritone and Berkshire County resident who has performed title roles at the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and the English National Opera.
Kutik, raised in Berkshire County, has appeared as a soloist with orchestras across the United States and Europe.
Admission is $35 at the door. At present, the venue is mask-optional and does not require proof of vaccination, but protocols are subject to change. If conditions change, audience members should be prepared to show proof of vaccination at the door.